Golden Ace wins dramatic Champion Hurdle

Golden Ace has won the Champion Hurdle after a dramatic end to the feature race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 25-to-1 shot, ridden by Lorcan Williams and trained by Jeremy Scott, finished ahead of Burdett Road, with Winter Fog in third.

Paul Townend was leading on State Man but fell at the final hurdle.

Advertisement

Favourite Constitution Hill unseated his jockey with three fences left to jump.

Dave Keena reports

In the last few minutes, Puturhandstogether pulled clear to win the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

Advertisement

Lossiemouth successfully defended her Mares' Hurdle crown.

The six-year-old stormed home as 6-to-4 odds-on favourite, handing trainer Willie Mullins a second win of the festival.

The Mullins stable also claimed victory in the opening race, with Paul Townend piloting Kopek Des Bordes to claim the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle.