On day 2 of the Athletics Ireland 123.ie National Juvenile Indoor Championships in Athlone gold went to Jason O’Reilly from Killarney Valley who won the U18 boys 400m title in an excellent time of 50.64 seconds, running very close to the 2015 national record of 49.59 seconds.

There were two very close 4th place finishes. Mollie O’Riordan from Lios Tuathail in the U17 400m and Aoibhinn O’Driscoll from St Brendan’s missed out on a bronze medal by just 4cm in the U13 girls long jump.