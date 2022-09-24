Gold for Irish duo

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have won another gold medal at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic today.

The Cork pair had no problems in the final of the lightweight men's double sculls with Italy in second and Ukraine in third.

They have gone back to back with a gold medal performance in the 2019 championships in Austria.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen outlasted the French to come third and win a bronze medal in their women's lightweight double sculls final.

The UK took the gold medal while the US finished in second.

The women's four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lamble, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty finished 6th in their final.

Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan came 5th in the final of the Para mixed double sculls.