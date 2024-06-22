Gold for Irish diver

Clare Cryan made history for Ireland at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Her bronze in the 3-metre springboard was the country’s first ever European diving medal.

Conor Ferguson was just 13-hundredths of a second from a medal in the men’s 50-metre backstroke, but had to settle for sixth.

Advertisement

Danielle Hill and Lottie Cullen both qualified for the 100-metre backstroke final with respective second place finishes in their semi-finals.

Ellie McCartney was eighth in the final of the 200-metre breaststroke.

But, her fourth place finish in the 200-metre individual medley semi-finals saw her qualify for tomorrow’s final.

Advertisement

Jack Cassin twice set a personal best, but was 13th overall in the semis of the men’s 200-metre butterfly

There could be more medals for Ireland this evening at the European Aquatics Championships.

After winning gold earlier in the week over 50-metres, Danielle Hill joins Lottie Cullen in the 100-metre backstroke final.

Advertisement

Nathan Wiffen competes in the men’s 15-hundred metre freestyle final.

And Ellie McCartney is in the final of the 200-metre individual medley.