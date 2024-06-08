Gold for Ireland

Ireland's 4-by-400m mixed relay team won the counrty's only second ever gold medal at the European Championships in Rome last night.

Christopher O'Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley finished ahead of Italy and the Netherlands in a time of

3-minutes-9-point-9-2 seconds.

Christopher O'Donnell is back on the track this morning.

He runs in the men's 400metres heat at a-quarter-to-11.

Later on Oisin Lane goes in the final of the 20km walk while Sarah Lavin contests the women's 100m Hurdles final.