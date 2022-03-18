Gold Cup victory for Rachel Blackmore & A Plus Tard

Rachel Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win horse racing's Gold Cup.

She rode favourite A Plus Tard to victory on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Irish rider was also the first women to win the Grand National.

Defending champion Minella Indo was the runner-up, with Protektorat third.

Elsewhere, Willie Mullins trained the winner in the first three races of the day.

He and Paul Townend teamed up to win the Triumph Hurdle with 'Vauban' and the Handicap Hurdle with 'State Man'.

Sean O'Keefe then guided 'The Nice Guy' to victory in the Novices´ Hurdle.