Gold Cup the feature today at Royal Ascot

The Gold Cup is the feature on day 3 of Royal Ascot.
That's off at 4.20, and part of a seven-race card that gets underway at 2.30.
There's an eight-race card at Leopardstown this evening, with the first off at twenty-to-5.
