Rachael Blackmore is hoping to retain the Cheltenham Gold Cup this afternoon.

She’s aboard defending champion A Plus Tard in the feature race on the final day of the festival .

They face competition from the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs.

Emmet Mullins trains Corbetts Cross, the favourite in the Albert Bartlett.

Action gets underway at 1.30 with the Triumph Hurdle.

Here at home, there’s a seven-race card at Down Royal with the first off at ten-to-2.