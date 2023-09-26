Advertisement
Goal of the season candidate all-but ends Pat's title ambitions

Sep 26, 2023 08:17 By radiokerrysport
A goal of the season candidate from Dayle Rooney all-but ended St. Pat's' title ambitions last night.

Drogheda United came away from Richmond Park with a 2-1 win, courtesy of that superb Rooney volley.

Pat's also ended the game with just nine men.

Ali Coote levelled for Bohemians in their 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at Dalymount.

While Cork City are all-but doomed to the promotion/relegation playoff after a 5-nil hammering away to Dundalk.

Longford’s First Division playoff hopes are almost extinct after last night’s 2-nil defeat at Wexford.

While champions Galway United were 1-nil winners over managerless Finn Harps.

