'Goal Crazy' Dingle Condemn Kerins O'Rahillys To Relegation Play-Off

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Group B Round 3
Kerins O'Rahilly's Dingle
Defending Champions Kerins O'Rahillys will face Tralee rivals Na Gaeil in a play-off to avoid relegation to the intermediate club ranks.
Strand Road were well beaten by Dingle in their round 3 game in Group B of the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship.
Tim Moynihan reports
Rathmore Dr. Crokes
Dr Crokes got the better of Rathmore in the other Senior Group B game.
Jason O'Connor reports.
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Group B
Glenflesk 4-12 Fossa 0-20
Breda O'Shea reports
St Mary's 1-09 An Ghaelteacht 4-06
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Group D
Castleisland Desmonds 2-11 Austin Stacks 1-08
Dan Kearney reports
John Mitchels 2-14 Ballydonoghue 2-10
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Group C
Listry 3-13 (22) St Senans 4-10 (22)
Churchill 0-08 Keel 0-07
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Group D
Ballyduff 2-17 (13) Waterville 1-10 (13)
Dromid Pearses 5-11 (26) St Pat's Blennerville 0-15
Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship Group A
Tarbert 0-11 Cromane 1-08
Scartaglin 1-12 Finuge 2-06