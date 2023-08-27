Advertisement
Sport

'Goal Crazy' Dingle Condemn Kerins O'Rahillys To Relegation Play-Off

Aug 27, 2023 18:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Group B Round 3

Kerins O'Rahilly's  Dingle

Defending Champions Kerins O'Rahillys will face Tralee rivals Na Gaeil in a play-off to avoid relegation to the intermediate club ranks.

Strand Road were well beaten by Dingle in their round 3 game in Group B of the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship.

Tim Moynihan reports

Rathmore Dr. Crokes

Dr Crokes got the better of Rathmore in the other Senior Group B game.

Jason O'Connor reports.

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Group B

Glenflesk 4-12 Fossa 0-20

Breda O'Shea reports

St Mary's 1-09 An Ghaelteacht 4-06

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Group D

Castleisland Desmonds 2-11 Austin Stacks 1-08

Dan Kearney reports


John Mitchels 2-14 Ballydonoghue 2-10

 

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Group C

Listry 3-13 (22) St Senans 4-10 (22)

Churchill 0-08 Keel 0-07

 

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Group D

Ballyduff 2-17 (13) Waterville 1-10 (13)

Dromid Pearses 5-11 (26) St Pat's Blennerville 0-15

 

Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship Group A

Tarbert 0-11 Cromane 1-08

Scartaglin 1-12 Finuge 2-06

 

