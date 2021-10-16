Advertisement
Sport

Gneeveguilla qualify for Junior Premier Final

Oct 16, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Gneeveguilla qualify for Junior Premier Final
Gneeveguilla have won the opening semi-final in the Junior Premier Club Football Championship.

They've beaten St Michaels/Foilmore in Beaufort 4-15 to 1-5.

Breda O'Shea reports

