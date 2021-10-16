Gneeveguilla qualify for Junior Premier Final

Gneeveguilla have won the opening semi-final in the Junior Premier Club Football Championship.
They've beaten St Michaels/Foilmore in Beaufort 4-15 to 1-5.
Breda O'Shea reports
