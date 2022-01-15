Advertisement
Sport

Gneeveguilla chasing Provincial glory

Jan 15, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Gneeveguilla chasing Provincial glory Gneeveguilla chasing Provincial glory
Share this article

Gneeveguilla today contest the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final.

Ballina from Tipperary provide the opposition in the decider in Mallow at 1:30 in a game which is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus