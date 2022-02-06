Croke Park is the venue today as Gneeveguilla bid to become national champions.
They’re up against Kilmeena from 1.30 in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final.
Gneeveguilla manager Seanie O’Leary
