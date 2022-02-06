Advertisement
Gneeveguilla bid to become national champions

Feb 6, 2022 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Croke Park is the venue today as Gneeveguilla bid to become national champions.

They’re up against Kilmeena from 1.30 in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final.

Gneeveguilla manager Seanie O’Leary

