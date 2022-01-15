Gneeveguilla are the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Champions

The opening 5 minutes saw 4 points scored and having conceded the opening score of the game, Gneeveguilla stretched into a 3 point to 1 lead. It was a similar story before the waterbreak, with Gneeveguilla settling in well to lead 6 points to 2.

In the minutes just after the water break, we saw two goals, first through Shane O Sullivan, the Gneeveguilla man slotting home a well worked goal. But, just 3 minutes later, Ballina were awarded a penalty and their captain made no mistake from 12 yards out. That left the score 1-6 to 1-2 after 25 minutes.

And on the 25th minute, Pat Brosnan set up a lovely move to John O Leary who buried Gneeveguilla’s second goal of the afternoon. Another couple of points from both sides meant the East Kerry side went into the half time interval with an eight point lead, 2-9 to 1-4.

In what was a lackluster start to the second half, Gneeveguilla scored 3 points before the water break while Ballina didn’t register a score. 2 more Gneeveguilla goals meant that the Kerry Champions were playing a game that they would never forget. Shane O Sullivan and Con Buckley with the goals.

All and all a well earned victory for Gneeveguilla, who were really only tested for a 10 minute in the period in the first half now have an All Ireland Semi Final to look forward to.

Final score: Gneeveguilla 4-18 Ballina 1-6