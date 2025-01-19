Glory for Na Fianna in All-Ireland

Dublin champions Na Fianna have taken the hurling final in style.
They beat Cork's Sarsfields by 2-23 to 20 points at Croke Park.
Jonathan Higgins has the full time report:
Advertisement
Dublin champions Na Fianna have taken the hurling final in style.
They beat Cork's Sarsfields by 2-23 to 20 points at Croke Park.
Jonathan Higgins has the full time report:
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus