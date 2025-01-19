Advertisement
Sport

Glory for Na Fianna in All-Ireland

Jan 19, 2025 15:10 By radiokerrysport
Glory for Na Fianna in All-Ireland
Share this article

Dublin champions Na Fianna have taken the hurling final in style.

They beat Cork's Sarsfields by 2-23 to 20 points at Croke Park.

Jonathan Higgins has the full time report:

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Brendan's win with buzzer beater
Advertisement
All English affair in Masters final today
Zverev and Alcaraz through to last-16 of Australian Open
Advertisement

Recommended

Brendan's win with buzzer beater
Killorglin Chamber Alliance is promoting place as great place to live and do business
Sinn Féin TD calls out attempts by some Independents to represent themselves as opposition
Additional facilities for Nano Nagle special school in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus