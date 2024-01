Ireland's Women's Sevens team won gold this morning at the HSBC SVNS Series in Perth.

They beat hosts Australia 19-14 in the final.

That marked a little bit of history for Ireland as it was their first ever world series tournament victory.

Advertisement

They are of course building towards the Paris Olympics this summer.

The men's side won their third placed playoff to secure a bronze medal after a 24 points to 7 win over Fiji.