Biniam Girmay has won stage eight of the Tour de France, edging out Belgium's Jasper Philipsen.

It's the Eritrean's second victory of the week, after he previously crossed the line first in stage three on Monday.

There's no change to the top 10 in the general classification, with Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar retaining the yellow jersey.

Ireland's Ben Healy has risen to 28th place while Sam Bennett is up to 147th.