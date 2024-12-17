Gleneagle Squash Club end of year competition review

Advertisement

Another fantastic night of Squash took place at the Gleneagle Squash Club for the end of year competition sponsored by Kerry Airport. The games didn’t disappoint and a great crowd gathered to watch the drama unfold. Once again John Mulhern of Kerry Airport sponsored our final competition of the year and we would like to thank him wholeheartedly for his continued support and wish him and his staff all the best in the big expansion plans in Kerry Airport. Also the club would like to thank Eoin Horan, Lisa O’Brien, Dieter Gosch and all the staff in the Gleneagle Aquila Club for arranging another enjoyable aftershow party held in the Backstage Bar for the Aquila and Squash Club members.

The night kicked off as usual with our ladies final. Joanne McCarthy faced off against Amanda Brosnan, and it was a case of the teacher facing the student. Joanne, our ladies’ coach, took an early one nil lead and Amanda was having none of it, bringing the match back to one-all. Amanda, who just took up squash again over the past few months, was putting it up to Joanne her coach. The next set went to the wire but Joanne went into a two nil lead. Experience then kicked in and Joanne came out winner by three games to one, but was well impressed with the determination of Amanda to cut it close.

Advertisement

Division Four was the next epic battle to take place. Pat Twohig, who was last year’s runner up, stood toe to toe with a returning great Ger Foley. And epic is what it was. It went all the way to the fifth set and down to the wire at 13 points a piece but an untimely error by Ger gave Pat match point. Both players were shattered at this stage but Pat stood firm and took his match point to win the title that evaded him last year.

Next up to the stage was Division Three Finalists Ignacy Truchan and Kevin Landers. Kevin - a hurler as well as a squash player - versus the up and coming star Ignacy. Kevin would have gone in as a slight favourite with his experience but Ignacy had other plans. All three games were tight and anybody could have taken them but Ignacy kept his nerve and saw out a three nil win.

The penultimate game was another dramatic encounter and shows the resilience needed for the great game of Squash. Two club greats Connie Doyle and Ruairi Counihan came into battle on Court 1. Ruairi had youth on his side but Connie has experience on his side so this could have gone any way. Ruairi, playing some great squash, went into s 2-1 lead and Connie was struggling with the power and technique on show. Ruairi was smelling victory, however Connie had other ideas, levelling the game at 2 a piece. Anybody’s game now but Connie’s experience and stamina saw him battle a very close fifth game that ebbed and flowed, coming out victorious.

Advertisement

Bringing down the curtain on the night was the Men’s A final. Donnagh Crowley and Paul O’Brien faced each other for the fourth time in a row. Donnagh was looking to retain the famous Gleneagle Trophy which he had held for the past two years. Paul set out looking to take the trophy back in his possession and started well, going into a one-nil lead. Donnagh was not going to let Paul have his own way and fought back to bring it all square. The next game saw Paul take control of the match and after a very close encounter came out on top to go into a 2-1 lead. The fourth game saw Donnagh take a lead but Paul wanted the trophy back after a two year defeat in the finals, reclaiming pole position, winning 3-1 leaving an empty shelf in Donnagh’s trophy cabinet.

A great finale to end the year and we would like to remind everybody that the Gleneagle Squash Club is always welcoming to new members. Coaching and committee members are always available for junior and senior players of all levels to get a good start in their squash adventure.

Wishing all a safe Christmas and look forward to more great squash in the New Year.

Advertisement

For enquiries please contact the Aquila Club reception at the Gleneagle Hotel by email [email protected] or call 064 6636178.

Pictures are:

Front from left, Mike O'Donoghue, Kevin Smyth, Luca Mulchinock, Darragh Flanagan, Noah Counihan, Donnagh Crowley, Aoife Crowley and Mike Crowley. Seated from left are Hannah and Joanne McCarthy, Paul O'Brien (overall winner) accepting the prize from Evelyn Crowley (Kerry Airport Customer Service Manager), Connie Doyle and Bernice Enright. Standing from left are Ray O'Callaghan, Tom Murphy, Amanda Brosnan, Tony Mackey, Eoin Horan (Gleneagle Aquila Club), Ignacy and Maciej Truchan, Mary O'Callaghan, Monika Brogowska, Tim and Adriana O'Leary, Oskar Przyborski, Ger Foley, Justyna Nowak, Keith Cronin, Kevin Landers, Arthur Murphy, Brendan Counihan, Siobhan McSweeney, Ruairi Counihan, Mike Buckley, Tess Crowley, Cian McCarthy and Domagoj Rae. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Advertisement

Evelyn Crowley (Kerry Airport Customer Service Manager) presents the Gleneagle Squash Club Killarney Christmas competition first prize to Paul O'Brien . Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Eoin Horan, Gleneagle Aquila Club, presents the Gleneagle Cup to overall winner Paul O'Brien at the Gleneagle Squash Club Killarney Christmas competition. Picture: Eamonn Keogh