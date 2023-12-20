Gleneagle Squash Club 2023 Roundup

Rounding off a superb year for the Gleneagle Squash Club, members gathered for the finals of the annual Club Championships, once again generously sponsored By Kerry Airport. There was a great turnout from members and supporters, with great Squash played across all Divisions, and the club wish to thank Eoin Horan, Lisa O’Brien, Dieter Gosch and all the staff in the Gleneagle Aquila Club for everything during the year. The club also wish to thank John Mulhern of Kerry Airport for his continued support of the annual Club Championship.

The Ladies’ Division returned to the club this year, with Nicky Simonds-Gooding and Paula McElligott meeting for a great battle. Nicky took the first game but it was a very close affair. Paula had the upper edge in the second but Nicky’s determination saw out another win. The next game was another close battle but Nicky came out the winner. Ladies Squash has grown this year with a big thanks to Joanne McCarthy and the ladies coaches. Joanne, Paula, Nicky and Bernice Enright have brought on the ladies Squash no end this year. Final Score: 3-1.

Advertisement

Men’s Div 4 saw Connie Counihan and Pat Twohig battle out a cracking game.

Connie has come through the ranks as a junior and is now playing well in the seniors. Pat has being with the club a few years and deserved this final spot. A great game ensued but Connie’s energy got him the win on the night. Final Score: 3-1

Advertisement

Men’s Div 3 saw the Aquila Club’s Eoin Horan pit against Michael Horgan. Another cracking game. Eoin, who had a bit more experience, was the favourite but Michaels fitness and power game saw him come out victorious.

Advertisement

Men’s Div 2 was another massive battle. Brendan Counihan vs James Cahill.

Brendan who is club Junior Coach (along with Keith Cronin) and James Cahill (a Tipp man who has all the tactical squash of an ex hurler). Both well deserved finalists. Brendan took the early lead but didn't have it all his own way in the first.

James battled hard in the second and pulled one back. Brendan then got his second wind and took the next two but didn't have it easy in both. Brendan has always wanted to win Div 2 and has now conquered his goal. Well done to both. Final Score 3-2.

Advertisement

Men’s Div 1 was a marathon of a game. Paul O’Brien and Donnagh Crowley were the finalists this year and for all watching, it was a game of squash that nobody wanted to end. Paul took a 2-1 lead playing some brilliant squash. It looked like it would be early showers for both but Donnagh battled back and brought it to 2-all.

The final game didn't disappoint, with rallies to test anybodys fitness and Donnagh persevered, ran out the victor on the night, winning 3 games to 2, and claimed the Club Championship trophy for 2023.

Advertisement

A huge well done to all and a Happy Christmas & New year from all in Gleneagle Squash Club.