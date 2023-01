Derry club 'Glen' say it's 'extremely disappointing' they have been placed in a position to appeal or not the presence of a 16th man by Kilmacud Crokes in Sunday's All Ireland Club Football Final.

The GAA won't review the incident unless there is an objection, which must be submitted by tomorrow afternoon.

Crokes won the game on the day by 2 points.

Former All Ireland winner Joe Brolly says there has to be a replay.