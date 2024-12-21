Gleeson re-signs for Kerry FC ahead of the 2025 campaign

Kerry FC has confirmed that the club has once again secured the services of winger Nathan Gleeson ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

Gleeson, who is 20, already has 60 appearances for Kerry FC in the club’s two seasons to date and has become a vital cog in the wheel. A former graduate of the Kerry FC Academy, Tralee man Gleeson is another homegrown talent that will have a huge influence on the side in 2025.

Speaking to Kerry FC.com following his re-signing, Nathan Gleeson said “I’m thrilled to re-sign with the team ahead of the upcoming season. I’m determined to improve key areas of my game and make 2025 the best year yet, both individually and collectively. I’m looking forward to getting back into pre-season training and getting the new season underway”

Also speaking to KerryFC.com following Nathan’s re-signing with the club, First Team head coach Conor McCarthy said “It’s great to have Nathan back with us for the upcoming season. We’ve seen Nathan’s strengths for a good number of years now. He was always a stand-out player in the Academy days and transitioned to senior football 2 years ago. Nathan has some fantastic qualities to his game and I’m looking forward to seeing him back in the green and gold again for a third season next year”