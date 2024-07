Biniam Girmay won today’s third stage of the Tour de France.

The Intermarché rider won in a sprint into Turin.

Sam Bennett was among those pipped to the line, and the Carrick-on-Shannon was credited with ninth place today.

There was a third top-50 finish in a row for Ben Healy.

Richard Carapaz has claimed the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar.