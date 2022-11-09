Gilroy Linked With Dublin For 2023

Pat Gilroy is being linked with a return to the Dublin senior football management team.

The St Vincent's clubman guided the Dubs to the All-Ireland title in 2011, while he also managed the county's hurlers in 2018.

Reports suggest he could form part of Dessie Farrell's backroom for 2023.

Elsewhere,

Jerome Johnston says he won't be taking charge of Ballybay in their Ulster club football quarter-final against Kilcoo this weekend.

Johnston is a native of Kilcoo and has three sons and six nephews on the Down champions' panel.

Ballybay - who won the Monaghan title for the first time in ten years this season - beat Armagh's Crossmaglen last weekend.