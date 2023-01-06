Advertisement
Gianluca Vialli has died

Jan 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
The former Italy, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58.

He had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Vialli won league championships Sampdoria and Juventus, captaining Juventus to the 1996 Champions League title.

He then moved to Chelsea and won the FA Cup in 1997 before becoming player manager with the London side.

They would win the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup under his management.

Vialli also made 59 apperances for the Italian national team, scoring 16 goals.

