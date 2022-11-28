Germany's World Cup hopes remain alive.

Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to earn his side a 1-all draw with Spain in Group E last night.

Alvaro Morata had given Spain the lead, before Fullkrug's equaliser in the 83rd minute.

In the other Group E game, Costa Rica were 1-nil winners over Japan.

Canada are out of the competition following a 4-1 loss to Croatia in Group F.

Morocco beat Belgium 2-nil in the other match in that Group.

There are four more Group games today.

Cameroon and Serbia kick off at 10am in Group G, with the other match in that Group between Brazil and Switzerland kicking off at 4pm.

Neymar has an ankle problem and will miss out for Brazil.

In Group H, South Korea meet Ghana at 1pm, and it's Portugal up against Uruguay at 7pm.