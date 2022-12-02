Advertisement
Sport

Germany out of World Cup

Dec 2, 2022 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Germany out of World Cup Germany out of World Cup
Share this article

Japan qualified for the last-16 of the World Cup as Group E winners with a 2-1 victory over Spain in Qatar last night.

Their reward is a date with Croatia on Monday afternoon.

Last night's defeat meant Spain had to content themselves with the runners-up spot in Group E, and they will play Morocco in the knockout stage on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

But Germany are out.

Despite coming from 2-1 down to beat Costa Rica 4-2, they finished third in the group behind Spain on goal difference.

After the game, Thomas Muller suggested that he may have played his final game in a Germany jersey.

Advertisement

The make-up of the World Cup last-16 will be finalised tonight.

Luis Suarez has rekindled memories of 2010 ahead of Uruguay's meeting with Ghana.

He's still refusing to apologise for handling a goal-bound shot that could have seen Ghana reach the semi-finals that year.

Advertisement

This time around, Uruguay need a win to reach the second round, whereas a draw will be enough for Ghana if South Korea don't beat Portugal.

Portugal are already through, while Korea need a win and a favour from the other game.

Those Group H matches begin at 3pm.

Advertisement

In Group G, the winners of Serbia's meeting with Switzerland will join Brazil in the last-16.

That's unless Cameroon manage to beat Brazil, and Switzerland fail to win against Serbia.

If Cameroon don't win, a draw will be enough for the Swiss.

Advertisement

Those games are underway at 7.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus