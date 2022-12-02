Germany out of World Cup

Japan qualified for the last-16 of the World Cup as Group E winners with a 2-1 victory over Spain in Qatar last night.

Their reward is a date with Croatia on Monday afternoon.

Last night's defeat meant Spain had to content themselves with the runners-up spot in Group E, and they will play Morocco in the knockout stage on Tuesday afternoon.

But Germany are out.

Despite coming from 2-1 down to beat Costa Rica 4-2, they finished third in the group behind Spain on goal difference.

After the game, Thomas Muller suggested that he may have played his final game in a Germany jersey.

The make-up of the World Cup last-16 will be finalised tonight.

Luis Suarez has rekindled memories of 2010 ahead of Uruguay's meeting with Ghana.

He's still refusing to apologise for handling a goal-bound shot that could have seen Ghana reach the semi-finals that year.

This time around, Uruguay need a win to reach the second round, whereas a draw will be enough for Ghana if South Korea don't beat Portugal.

Portugal are already through, while Korea need a win and a favour from the other game.

Those Group H matches begin at 3pm.

In Group G, the winners of Serbia's meeting with Switzerland will join Brazil in the last-16.

That's unless Cameroon manage to beat Brazil, and Switzerland fail to win against Serbia.

If Cameroon don't win, a draw will be enough for the Swiss.

Those games are underway at 7.