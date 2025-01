German champions Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race to sign Evan Ferguson on loan for the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland striker is back in training after recovering from an ankle injury, and Brighton are open to sending the 20-year-old to another club to get gametime.

West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton are also being linked with a deal for Ferguson before the end of this month's window, but former Dundalk boss Vinny Perth thinks Leverkusen would be an ideal move.