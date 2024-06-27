Advertisement
Georgia Into Knockout Stage For The 1st Time

Jun 27, 2024 11:32 By radiokerrysport
Georgia Into Knockout Stage For The 1st Time
Georgia are through to the last 16 at Euro 2024 after a 2-nil win over Portugal in Group F in Gelsenkirchen last night.

The result sets Willy Sagnol's side up for a meeting with Spain in the knockout stage as one of the best third placed teams.

Portugal are 68 places above Georgia in the world rankings, but Sagnol says his players approached the game without any fear.

meanwhile,

Turkey netted a late winner through Cenk Tosun to beat Czech Republic 2-1 and finish as runners up.

Their reward is a last 16 tie with Austria.

As a result of Georgia's win, England will now face Slovakia in the last 16.

