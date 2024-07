George Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian F1 Grand Prix - with the win going to Lewis Hamilton.

He held on in the final lap to finish ahead of his Mercedes team-mate at Spa - but a check after the race found his car had been underweight.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri's been promoted to second.

Advertisement

Defending champion Max Verstappen gets fourth place after starting eleventh on the grid, while title rival Lando Norris is now fifth.