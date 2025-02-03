George added to England squad

Jamie George has been added to England's 35-man squad ahead of their Six Nations clash with France.

The Saracens hooker missed this weekend's opening defeat to defending champions Ireland with a hamstring injury.

He's won 97 international caps in his career so far, and was captain until being replaced by Maro Itoje for this tournament.

Taine Plumtree has been called up to the Wales squad ahead of their Six Nations clash against Italy.

The Scarlets back row comes in after Aaron Wainwright suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone during Friday's 43-nil hammering by France in their opener in Paris.

Wales are in Rome on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a 13th successive Test match defeat.