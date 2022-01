17 year old Coco Gauff has been dumped out of the first round of the Australian Open.

The American teenager made a host of unforced errors in her loss to China's Wang Qiang 6-4 6-2.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is through after she saw off the challenge of Colombia's Camila Osorio.

In the men's singles, Rafa Nadal was a straight sets winner over Marcos Giron.