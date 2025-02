Warren Gatland has officially left his role as Wales head coach after a record 14 successive Test match defeats.

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed the 61-year-old left the role by mutual consent.

Gatland was contracted until the 2027 World Cup but came under pressure after bad Six Nations defeats to France and Italy.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt is taking over as interim head coach and his first match is against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday week.