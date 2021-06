It’s qualifying day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the streets on Baku.

This mornings Practice session was interrupted as Red Bulls Max Verstappen, who is favourite to take pole, crashed into a barrier.

The session was topped by Pierre Gasly of Alphatauri

Qualifying is underway at 1 O Clock

Meanwhile, it’s day 2 of Round 5 of the World Rally Championship

After 11 stages, Hyundai’s Ott Tanak continues to lead from Sebastian Ogier and Dani Sordo is in third.