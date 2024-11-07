Advertisement
Garveys Tralee Warriors Through To Duffy Cup Quarter Finals

Nov 7, 2024 13:32 By brendan
Garveys Tralee Warriors Through To Duffy Cup Quarter Finals
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Templeogue BC in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League at Tralee Sports Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Garveys Tralee Warriors are through to the quarter finals of the National Cup.

The Warriors have received a bye through to the next round of the Duffy Cup after their opponents were officially omitted from this years competition.

Galway based team Maree have receive the ban after being sanctioned for falsified documents. The Galway team were also deducted 24 points but following an appeal, that has now been reduced to 18 points in the Super league.

This weekend’s scheduled Pat Duffy National Cup game between Maree and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will now revert to a Men's Super League fixture, played at the Tralee Sport Complex at
1930 on Saturday 9th November.

