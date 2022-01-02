Advertisement
Garveys Tralee Warriors take on DBS Eanna next Saturday

Jan 2, 2022 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Garveys Tralee Warriors take on DBS Eanna next Saturday
Garveys Tralee Warriors face DBS Eanna next Saturday afternoon in the Pat Duffy Insuremyhouse.ie Cup semi final.

The game is down for a 4pm Start in the Neptune stadium in Cork.

