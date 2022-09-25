Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 3 Results & Fixtures

Saturday Results

The top of the Group 1 table meeting of Kenmare Shamrocks and Dr. Crokes ended in a draw.

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-17 Dr Crokes 1-14.

Kerins O'Rahilly's poor form continued with a 4-13 to 0-16 defeat away to Spa in Group 2.

Na Gaeil recorded their first ever win in the County Championship with nine points to spare over West Kerry in Gallarus in Group 3.

It finished Na Gaeil 4-15 West Kerry 3-09.

Sunday Fixtures

The last of the group games in the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship will be played this afternoon.

Ballylongford is the venue for the Group 1 meeting of Shannon Rangers and St.Kierans

We'll find out who tops Group 2 after Dingle host East Kerry.

Defending champions Austin Stacks are in Beaufort to play Mid-Kerry in the Group 3 decider.

There are two games in Group 4 with Templenoe at home to Feale Rangers while Cahersiveen is the venue for South Kerry versus St Brendan's Board.

All games are at 2.30.