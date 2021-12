Garry Ringrose has signed a new three year contract with Leinster and the IRFU.

The 26 year old centre has penned a new deal with province and country until the end of the 2024/25 season.

A Grand Slam winner in 2018, Ringrose has made 37 appearance for Ireland, scoring 10 tries.

He has lined out for Leinster on 90 occasions, scoring 28 tries and winning a Champions Cup in blue.