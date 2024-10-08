Gareth Grundie appointed coach of Ireland women's team

Gareth Grundie has been appointed as the new head coach of the Ireland women's hockey team.
The Belfast native replaces Sean Dancer, who stepped down in March of this year.
Grundie previously served as interim head coach in 2019.
