Gareth Bale announces his retirement

Jan 9, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Gareth Bale has announced his retirement.

The 33 year old says he's incredibly fortunate to have realised his dream of playing the sport he loves but feels now is the time to take on a new challenge.

He'll go down as one of Britain's most decorated players having been capped by Wales a record 111 times.

He lifted the Champions League five times during his spell with Real Madrid and also won La Liga on three occasions.

He ended his career playing for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

