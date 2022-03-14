Games tonight in Premier League, Scottish Cup & SSE Airtricity League

Manchester City can re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League tonight.

Pep Guardiola's side take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Advertisement

==

Celtic are away to Dundee United in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this evening.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Advertisement

==

There's a full round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Champions Shamrock Rovers go to Dundalk, while St Pats host UCD.

Advertisement

Bohemians welcome Damien Duff's Shelbourne to Dalymount Park and Derry City take on Drogheda United.

There's a north west derby at the Showgrounds, where Sligo Rovers entertain Finn Harps.

All of this evening's games kick off at 7.45pm.