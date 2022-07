In the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight, second placed Dundalk go to Drogheda and it's Shelbourne versus Finn Harps.

In the First Division, Galway United host Cobh Ramblers, it's Waterford up against Wexford, Treaty United play Longford Town and it's Athlone Town at home to Bray Wanderers.

All of this evening's games kick off at 7.45.