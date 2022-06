Today's TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship action has gotten underway.

Cavan have been beaten by Mayo at Pearse Park in round 2 of this year's tournament.

Tara Needham scored the winner with just a minute remaining as Mayo held on for a 16 point to 2-9 victory.

Elsewhere this afternoon Dublin beat Tipperary by 1-11 to 6 points.

Galway had no problems dispatching Westmeath 1-18 to 4 points and Cork got the better of Donegal 2-12 to 1-10.