Galway win All Ireland Camogie Final

Galway are the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions.

They've beaten Cork on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-12 at Croke Park to regain the O'Duffy Cup.

Siobhan McGrath with the goal for the Tribeswomen.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Antrim beat Kilkenny on a scoreline of 2-21 to 2-13 to win the Intermediate decider earlier on.

Maeve Kelly and Catherine Dillon with the goals for the Saffrons to seal the win that means they will be playing senior next year.

And Wexford are the All Ireland Premier Junior champions after they beat Armagh by 1-14 to 1-11.