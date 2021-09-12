Advertisement
Sport

Galway win All Ireland Camogie Final

Sep 12, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Galway win All Ireland Camogie Final Galway win All Ireland Camogie Final
Share this article

Galway are the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions.

They've beaten Cork on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-12 at Croke Park to regain the O'Duffy Cup.

Siobhan McGrath with the goal for the Tribeswomen.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Antrim beat Kilkenny on a scoreline of 2-21 to 2-13 to win the Intermediate decider earlier on.

Maeve Kelly and Catherine Dillon with the goals for the Saffrons to seal the win that means they will be playing senior next year.

And Wexford are the All Ireland Premier Junior champions after they beat Armagh by 1-14 to 1-11.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus