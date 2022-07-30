Galway star set to move club allegiences to Dublin

Galway star footballer Shane Walsh is set to move his club allegiences to Dublin ahead of the club championships.

The Irish Independent are reporting the All Ireland finalist is seeking a transfer from his home club of Kilkerrin/Clonberne to capital kingpins Kilmacud Crokes.

The forward is studying to become a PE teacher in Dublin and is set to make the switch before the Dublin Senior Championships get underway next weekend.

Kilkerrin chairman Ian Hynes says they are devestated by the news and that the club will "fight this all the way."