The Galway Racing Festival gets underway this evening.

Patrick Mullins will be aiming to win the the summer’s most coveted amateur prize, the Connacht Hotel Handicap at the 16th time of asking.

He rides the favourite Echoes In Rain for his father Willie in the day one feature which goes to post at 20 past 6.

The first of seven races in Ballybrit goes to post at 10 past 5.