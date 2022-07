It's the final day of this year's Galway Racing Festival.

Battleoverdoyen is looking for a second win in the Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase after taking last year's running of the race.

The Gordon Elliott chaser faces a tough battle to go two in a row with Lorna Fowler's Politesse and Agusta Gold well fancied.

Advertisement

That one goes to post at 5 past 3 while the first of 8 races gets underway at 2pm.