Galway have kept up their one-hundred per cent record in Group 2 of the Senior Camogie Championship.

They've beaten Antrim by 2-17 to 6 points in Dunloy.

Elsewhere Limerick came from behind to move into the quarter-final spots.

Caoimhe Costello scored 2-10 as they beat Down 2-11 to 12 points.

Earlier, Kilkenny beat Offaly at Nowlan Park by 3-17 to 2-7.