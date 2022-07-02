Advertisement
Galway into semi-finals

Jul 2, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Galway into semi-finals
Galway are through to the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-finals.

Their 1-17 to 2-14 draw with Kilkenny was enough to send them to the last four.

Elsewhere in Group Two, Down overcame Offaly by 1-11 to 13 points to retain their status, while Limerick beat Antrim by 1-14 to 1-11.

In Group One, Tipperary failed to advance to the knockout stage despite a 1-17 to 1-16 win over Cork.

Waterford beat Clare by 2-12 to 1-12 and Dublin were 4-14 to 2-10 winners over Wexford.

Limerick will play Waterford in the quarter-finals, while Dublin are set to meet Kilkenny.

