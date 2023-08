It's day six of the Galway Races with an eight race card taking place at Ballybrit.

The feature race - the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle - has been won by the Peter Fahey trained 'Ambitious Fellow'.

Sam Ewing guided the seven-year-old to victory after going off at a starting price of 14-to-1.

The 18-1 shot Aberama Gold,ridden by Andrea Atzeni, has won a dramatic Coral Stewards Cup in desperate conditions on the final day of the Goodwood Festival.