It's the final day of racing at the Galway Festival today.

The feature race of the day was the Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase which was won by the Lorna Fowler trained Politesse at a price of 9/4.

The latest the 'Ahonoora' Handicap was won by the Dublin trainer Ado McGuinness and his mount Current Option.

Cian MacRedmond on board the 11 to 2 winner.